Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 148.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,761 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,441 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 8,093,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 593,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 339.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

