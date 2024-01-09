Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 3.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $757.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $444.62 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $717.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.