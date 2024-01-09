Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,015 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of AMC Networks worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMC Networks stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $834.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.32.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

