Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

