Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,898 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SL Green Realty worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 3.3 %

SLG opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.