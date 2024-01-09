Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

