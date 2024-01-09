Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 61,567 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,567 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 108,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $743,315.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,625,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,854,739.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 9,054,290 shares of company stock worth $63,568,132 in the last ninety days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

