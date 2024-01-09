CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Neutral”

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

CMS opened at $59.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

