Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

