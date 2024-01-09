Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $68.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

