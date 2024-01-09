Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,059 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 342,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 425,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,433.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. 61,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,189. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.47.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

