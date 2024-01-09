Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 141,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

