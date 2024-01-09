Colorado Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

