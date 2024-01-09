Colorado Capital Management Inc. Invests $588,000 in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000.

NUBD stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 8,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,115. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

