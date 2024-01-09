Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,671,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 98,010.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 117,613 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,940.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $860,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,189. The company has a market cap of $154.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

