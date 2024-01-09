Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.50. 979,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

