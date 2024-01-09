Colorado Capital Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after buying an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,721. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

