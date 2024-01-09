Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

