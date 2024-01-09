Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 411 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. 146,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,499. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.