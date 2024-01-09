Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System makes up about 2.5% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

