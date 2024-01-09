Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

