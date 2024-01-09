Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of CMA opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Comerica by 21,786.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,703 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

