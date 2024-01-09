Conflux Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46.06 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $623.31 million and approximately $46.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.06 or 0.00530509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00139690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00314756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00193198 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,959,391,472 coins and its circulating supply is 3,646,903,827 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,959,317,264.28 with 3,646,817,252.09 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18021164 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $48,243,196.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

