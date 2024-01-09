Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,857 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $30,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

