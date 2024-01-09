Conning Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

MetLife stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.