Conning Inc. Has $31.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $31,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $384.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

