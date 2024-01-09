Conning Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

