Conning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

