Conning Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

PFG stock opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

