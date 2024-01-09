Conning Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $240.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

