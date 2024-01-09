Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

LIN stock opened at $406.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

