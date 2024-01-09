ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 30,083 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. 1,115,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,313. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

