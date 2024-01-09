Contrasting Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 34.94% 3.61% 1.79% Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmland Partners and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.75%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.62%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and Orion Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $61.21 million 9.33 $11.67 million $0.32 37.05 Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.51 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -5.31

Farmland Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Farmland Partners pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Orion Office REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

