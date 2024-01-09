Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading Down 8.1%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 349,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,413,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,313.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

