CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.24. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

