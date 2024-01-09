Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. 2,560,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,264. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

