Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) Insider Buys $19,802.52 in Stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Defelice purchased 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $19,802.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,852 shares in the company, valued at $19,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHY traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 57,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,215. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

