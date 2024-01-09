Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) Insider Buys $19,802.52 in Stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Defelice purchased 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $19,802.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,852 shares in the company, valued at $19,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHY traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 57,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,215. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.02.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
