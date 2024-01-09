Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Cap of $186.29 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $186.29 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

