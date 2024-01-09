CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

CRH stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

