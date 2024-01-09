Critical Analysis: Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Free Report) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Waterloo Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterloo Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 2 5 0 2.71

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than Waterloo Brewing.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterloo Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $57.79 billion 1.97 $5.97 billion $3.12 20.98

This table compares Waterloo Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Waterloo Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waterloo Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterloo Brewing N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 10.56% 14.94% 6.02%

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Waterloo Brewing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterloo Brewing

(Get Free Report)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R. A. Brickman on February 20, 1984 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.