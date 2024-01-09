Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

CHBH stock remained flat at $45.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

