Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
CHBH stock remained flat at $45.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
