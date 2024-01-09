Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$17.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

