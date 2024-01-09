CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $270.69

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.69 and last traded at $268.36, with a volume of 771760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.97.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,574.90, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.27 and its 200 day moving average is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

