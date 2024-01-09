CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,627,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,059,000 after purchasing an additional 173,974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 46.2% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 259.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

