Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.52. 32,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,069,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,275,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,896,954.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,275,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,896,954.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,360 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

