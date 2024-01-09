Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,897 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

