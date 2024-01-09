Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Eagle Health Investments LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 9.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,632. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $174.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average is $232.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

