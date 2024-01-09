Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 2.0 %

DHR stock opened at $234.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.60.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

