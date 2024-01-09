Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

