DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XRAY. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,152. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 1,486,931 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

